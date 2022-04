This is a developing story.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens are dead following a crash in Hancock County Sunday evening.

According to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram, that two teen passengers died in a car crash at the intersection of Highway 15 north and Powelton Avenue in Sparta.

We’re working to get in touch with the Georgia State Patrol and the Hancock County Sheriff’s office for more information.