Two teens hospitalized after crash on Highway 149 in Telfair County

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — Two 18-year-olds are hospitalized after being ejected from a car in Telfair County. According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the driver of a maroon Chevrolet was going south on State Route 149 when they entered a curve. They drove off the road and overcorrected, causing the car to cross all lanes and overturn into a ditch.

The driver and passenger were both ejected. The extent of their injuries are unknown, but the passenger was airlifted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and the driver was taken by ambulance to Jeff Davis County Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.