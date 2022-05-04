x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two teens hospitalized after crash on Highway 149 in Telfair County

Georgia State Patrol says the driver went off the road and overcorrected, causing the car to cross all lanes and overturn into a ditch.

More Videos

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — Two 18-year-olds are hospitalized after being ejected from a car in Telfair County. According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the driver of a maroon Chevrolet was going south on State Route 149 when they entered a curve. They drove off the road and overcorrected, causing the car to cross all lanes and overturn into a ditch.

The driver and passenger were both ejected. The extent of their injuries are unknown, but the passenger was airlifted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and the driver was taken by ambulance to Jeff Davis County Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Warrant issued for Alabama jail official accused of helping inmate escape

Warner Robins seeing businesses, residents moving from north side of town