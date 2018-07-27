Two Macon teens did something sweet Friday. Some folks at the Magnolia Manor Nursing Home were greeted with some candy! Two teens sold the old fashioned candy for some old fashioned prices.

Ben Trofemuk and Kendall Joyner were inspired to spend time at the nursing center from a service project they did last year.

"They just light up because they remember this like, 'Oh this is from my childhood. I remember buying this for a nickel at the candy store,'" said Joyner.

They say it's more interesting than playing videogames at home. The 16-year-olds say they hope selling cheap candy to folks at the nursing home will bring back old memories.

"They say memory is like a pen -- it writes very strong in the beginning and then it kind of fades away at the end, but that ink that is still at the beginning is still there and very strong," said Joyner.

So they get to laugh and hear stories about what candy was popular back in the day.

"Both sides of our grandparents are gone and if we do have grandparents they live far away," said Trofemuk.

They might sell candy for a few coins, but they say the joy they can bring is priceless.

"Just to help them and make them smile," said Joyner.

The boys will revisit and bring their candy cart sometime next fall.

