Upson fire truck overturns, seriously injuring two volunteer firefighters

The Upson sheriff's office says the crash involved a jail officer and his fiancee.

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Upson County firefighters were critically injured in a fire-truck accident on Saturday.

The Georgia State Patrol says it happened just after 4 p.m on Mud Bridge Road. That's about 7 miles northeast of Thomaston.

They say an Upson fire truck was headed north while responding to a reported accident. The driver apparently lost control on a turn and the truck overturned, according to the state patrol.

The two volunteer firefighters were ejected. Both were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Their names have not been released. But an Upson deputy told 13WMAZ that the injured volunteers were an Upson sheriff's jail officer and his fiancee.

Monroe County Emergency Services made a post on Facebook about the accident on Saturday night.

"We just received word that neighboring Upson County's Volunteer Fire Department had a fire engine rollover today with two of their members severely injured. Both were flown to Grady with life-threatening injuries. Please keep them in your prayers."

Upson County has six all-volunteer fire stations.

According to their website: 'All volunteers are expected to maintain a high level of professionalism and a certain amount of training in order to keep their volunteer status. We are very proud of the volunteers in each department due in part to the fact that without their services, it would put a tremendous burden here in Upson County.'

The Georgia State Patrol says it's still investigating the wreck and no further details are available. The Upson sheriff's office and emergency-management office declined comment.