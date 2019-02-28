TENNILLE, Ga. — Two Washington County teens lost their father in an overnight house fire on Wednesday morning in Tennille.

According to a release from the Georgia Dept of Insurance, the Tennille Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Booker T. Washington Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found the mobile home ‘heavily engulfed’ by the fire.

Two male teens, ages 16 and 17, escaped from the fire, but their father – identified as 64-year-old Charles Brown – did not escape.

Firefighters found his body on the kitchen floor after putting the fire out. His remains are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The fire started in the bedroom, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

No smoke detectors were found in the home.

