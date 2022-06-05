Two Wilkinson County grads receive scholarships in memory of Sgt. Curtis Billue

"They're memorial scholarships that are given to worthy students who exemplify qualities similar to my brother," said Billue's sister, Denise.

MCINTYRE, Ga. — Curtis Billue and his siblings all went to Wilkinson County High School and although he died five years ago, he and his family still have a way of helping other students.

Two seniors received scholarships in his honor.

"They're memorial scholarships that are given to worthy students who exemplify qualities similar to my brother who was a man of integrity, hard work, and dedication to everything that he did,” said Billue's sister, Denise.

She says one of the scholarships is for band, and the other for JROTC.

"My brother was a soulful musician. He played the trombone for actually four years,” she explained. “The reason why a scholarship was given in Junior ROTC is because my brother was in ROTC at Clark University."

17-year old Jaden Stevenson and Octavious Strange were chosen by their teachers.

"We learned about the history of him and the passing of him. I'm actually really honored and appreciative that I got the scholarship,” said Stevenson.

He’ll be attending South Georgia State College in the fall and says the money will help pay for tuition.

"He means a lot to the community and everybody looks up to him. He got his own scholarship named after him,” said Strange.

He’ll be attending Piedmont University and wants to become a travel nurse. He says he’ll be someone who can change the world.

Denise says the scholarship is important now more than ever because of her brother's trial.

"Our hearts continue to hurt. We are moving forward, but we will never move on without him,” said Billue.

The family didn't say how much the scholarships are worth -- just that they wanted to give straight from their hearts.

Denise is heading to Brunswick to watch the trial's jury selection. She says she hopes the trial will bring justice equal to Dubose's crime.