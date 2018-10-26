The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating two carjackings that happened within 30 minutes of each other Thursday night.

The first happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Overtyme Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue.

Deputies say 47-year-old Kimberly Smith of Griffin was getting out of her 2015 Kia Optima when a man approached and tried to grab her purse.

Smith managed to hold on to her purse, but dropped her car keys. The man snatched the keys and took off with her car.

Just after 9:30 p.m., 23-year-old Zykina Jordon was getting out of her Ford Fusion at the Summer Park Apartments on Mercer University Drive.

Deputies say that's when two men walked up. One of them had a handgun. He ordered her to hand over the car keys and she did. They drove away in her car.

Nobody was hurt in either carjacking.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

