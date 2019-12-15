PERRY, Ga. — Multiple people are injured after two wrecks within one mile cause multiple injuries and block two lanes on I-75 North in Perry on Saturday.

According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, one crash involved five cars. It happened around 7:15 p.m.

He says four people were injured.

"All are minor that I'm aware of," Stoner said via text.

Two lanes of traffic are blocked at mile marker 131 North.

The crash happened at mile marker 131 while an earlier crash at mile marker 132 was being cleared, according to Stoner.

That first wreck involved two semi-trucks and a car. Stoner says two people suffered minor injuries.

Stoner asks that people avoid the area until the wreck is cleared.

He estimates the wreck will take about an hour to clear.

