PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Paulding County have issued an alert for a missing two-year-old who was taken by a "non-custodial parent."

Alesso Briceno was taken by Jesse Anderson Delfin, according to the county's 911 communications center.

Briceno was last seen in the Morris Road area on May 13 and was possibly enroute to Venezuela, a Facebook post from the communications center states.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information comes forward.