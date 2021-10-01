Two years, no answers on Robins AFB gate wreck that left 3 dead

The report was completed over a year ago, but still hasn't been released.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from our original coverage in 2019

Two years ago this month, three men died when their car rammed a security barrier at Robins Air Force Base.

So far, Air Force investigators have not released details on who the men were or why it happened.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2019. The Air Force said the driver tried to speed past a gate, but base officers activated the security barrier and the car struck it at high speed.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin identified the men as Yanny Perez-Perez, Adar Lopez-Morales, and Evelio Perez.

He said all three were from Guatemala and base officials said they were not connected to Robins.

On Friday, Galpin said he didn’t have any further information on the men.

He speculated that they were lost, accidentally drove onto the base from Russell Parkway, and panicked.

After the accident, 13WMAZ filed a federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Air Force for the report on the wreck.

In summer 2020, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations said they'd 'completed that report.'

For the past year, our request has been before a different Air Force office that decides whether sensitive information about their investigation should be released.

On Thursday, that office told us they could not say when they'll make a decision.

13WMAZ will update this story when new details are available.