Tybee Island bans smoking, vaping on beaches

The ban started on June 1.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Smokers and vapers could walk away from the beach with a fine starting Wednesday on Tybee Island.

According to the NBC affiliate in Savannah, WSAV, the island's city council voted for a beach-wide ban on smoking and vaping across the beach.

The council voted for the measure on May 12, after testing a "pilot program" in March that banned smoking around the pier and expired in May.

Residents were able to come forward with any concerns about the issue, and 63% supported the ban.

As soon as beachgoers travel past the crossovers, smoking and vaping are prohibited. Instead, they'll need to head to the parking lot to avoid a fine. Officers are also using surveillance cameras to catch smokers.

The ban started June 1, and officers said they would allow a 3-week grace period before issuing fines. The offense carries a $300 penalty if caught smoking or vaping on the beach.

