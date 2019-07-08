The annual Tykes, Tots and Teens consignment sale will be in full swing starting August 8 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

The founder, Laura Johns, says they are expecting between 5-7K shoppers over the weekend.

The sale ends Sunday, which she said is also 'Discount Day,' so shoppers will be able to save even more.

Johns said she had the idea to start Tykes, Tots and Teens when she was pregnant with her daughter 14 years ago.

"We thought 'What are we gonna do. How are we gonna be able to provide for a baby?' so my mom kind of raised me on consignment and I just thought let's start a consignment sale," she said.

Shirley Gault has been coming to the sale since before her granddaughter was born.

"My granddaughter is seven and we started when my daughter was pregnant with her and ever since then, every year, every season, we're here," she said.

In the 40,000-square foot McGill Building inside the fairgrounds, shoppers will find everything from new and used clothing, maternity apparel, toys, baby items, books and shoes.

Kristen Smith said she drove an hour from Ashburn and lined up at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with her 8-month-old daughter for the pre-sale.

"It's definitely worth all that we save," Smith said.

She says her husband was skeptical at first.

"My husband said we will absolutely not buy our kid any consigned clothes and I brought him here and he quickly changed his mind," Smith said.

Laura Johns said the sale is a good thing for people's pocketbooks and an even better thing for the community, especially for new moms.

"I hope they can save money because that is the ultimate goal because raising a child is so expensive," she said.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday and goes until 8 p.m. Then, it picks back up again on Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both Saturday and Sunday, hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

