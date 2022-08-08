Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale brings savings to parents

This sale happens twice a year in Perry.

PERRY, Ga. — On Sunday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, parents were able to find new and used toys, clothes and other items at the Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale.

There were over 40,000 square feet of bargains to choose from and over 800 vendors in attendance from Thursday until August 14.

When you're there make sure to check out some special discounts happening this week.

Laura Johns is the owner of the shop and says it's a great opportunity for parents to take advantage of some reasonable prices for their children.

"People need these savings. There are certain things that they can't save money on houses have increased insurance has increased everything has increased so they can save for their children and actually put them in beautiful clothes," she said.

There will also be a preview sale starting Wednesday night.