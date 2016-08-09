Built to Inspire: Tyler Perry exhibit opens at the Tubman Museum in Macon

Executive Director of the Tubman Museum Harold Young says there is a lot people can learn from Tyler Perry's story.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — “I was working late at night and I saw it. Tyler said yes,” Executive Director of the Tubman Museum Harold Young said.

He had an idea 4 years ago, and after getting a few no's, he finally got the green light.

The project is now seeing the light of day as the Tubman's newest exhibit. It will highlight the writer, producer, actor, studio owner and New York Times best selling author Tyler Perry.

Perry faced many obstacles, including homelessness, and his early projects struggled to find an audience.

But Young says people can learn from his story.

“All of the negative things that has happened to him he has outgrown. What they did was inspire him to keep going even further," he said.

Like the museum's namesake, Harriet Tubman, Perry has lent a helping hand to those coming after him.

“Tyler got to a certain point of his life and reached back and brought people with him. When Harriet Tubman became free she could've stayed where she was but she had to go back and get her family several times," Young said.

He says this exhibit is for the under dogs.

“This one in particular is for the ones who want to do it their way. This one is for the people that want to bring as many people through with them as they can," he said.

The two room exhibit highlights Perry's journey the good, the bad and the ugly.

It is built to inspire.

“One of the pictures here is of him sleeping in his car. So, you would think about from homelessness and sleeping in your car, if he can do it then what's stopping me," Young said.

The exhibit features clothes, jewelry, and furniture that Perry used in more than 20 films and over 15 TV shows.

“We have a living legend that has struggled and can encourage people to be the best they can be,” Young said.

The exhibit even features an interactive area where people can write down their aspirations and place them on the wall with the rest of the dreamers out there.

“This is your vision, this is your life. I want you to cast your vision and soar it. This is to execute your vision," Young said.

He wants people to be inspired after leaving the Tubman and to go after their dreams just as Perry did.

You can visit the Tyler Perry exhibit yourself starting Monday, according to Young. The Museum isn't normally open on Mondays, but will be opening for this special showcase.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for members and $10 for adults.