New Tyler Perry exhibit to open this month at the Tubman Museum

MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is opening a new exhibit in honor of actor, filmmaker and playwright Tyler Perry in February.

They say this exhibit will be the first time he will be featured in a museum that will tell the story of his life and work, according to a press release.

Tubman Museum Executive Director Harold Young says he believes Perry embodies the traits and characteristics of Harriet Tubman as another famous African American who broke down barriers and inspired others.

The exhibit officially opens on Feb. 20.