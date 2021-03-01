Filming of Tyler Perry movie causes road closings in downtown Macon

Here's what you need to know so you can plan ahead

MACON, Ga. — Tyler Perry’s latest film has set up shop in downtown Macon and filming is slated to take place later this week.

If you live in downtown, or are planning on driving down there over the next few days, there are some road closings you need to know about.

These closings will be in effect starting Thursday, May 27 at 7 a.m. and they end on Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Mulberry Street Lane between 2nd Street and 2nd Street Lane

Cherry Street N and South Curb parking lanes between 1st Street and Cotton Avenue

2nd Street between Poplar Street and Mulberry Street

Cotton Avenue between Cherry Street and 2nd Street

The film, titled ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ follows an unsolved murder investigation that unveils a story of love, deceit, and secrets, according to Deadline.

The film is expected to be released on Netflix this year.