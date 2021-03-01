x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Tyler Perry movie set takes downtown Macon back to 20th century

Perry's movie is set from 1937-1987.

MACON, Ga. — Tyler Perry’s latest film has set up shop in downtown Macon featuring old cars, a market, and more.

The film, titled "A Jazzman’s Blues," is set from 1937-1987. It follows an unsolved murder investigation that unveils a story of love, deceit, and secrets, according to Deadline

If you're driving in downtown Macon, some roads have been closed for filming.

Street closings began at 7 a.m. Thursday and will last through 7 a.m. on Saturday.

They include the following:

  • Mulberry Street Lane between 2nd Street and 2nd Street Lane
  • Cherry Street N and South Curb parking lanes between 1st Street and Cotton Avenue
  • 2nd Street between Poplar Street and Mulberry Street
  • Cotton Avenue between Cherry Street and 2nd Street

The film is expected to be released on Netflix this year.

RELATED: Tyler Perry film starts setup in downtown Macon

RELATED: Filming of Tyler Perry movie causes road closings in downtown Macon

RELATED: Macon businesses say downtown film productions a mixed blessing due to road closings

 