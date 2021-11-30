Here's what Tyler Perry Studios' 37-acre expansion could look like

Earlier this year, Tyler Perry and mega-church leader Bishop TD Jakes got the approval to purchase a total of 132 acres at Fort McPherson.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council and the Community Engagement Subcommittee of the Fort McPherson LRA Board held a meeting Monday to hear Tyler Perry's vision for the additional acreage he purchased.

Back in June, Tyler Perry and mega-church leader Bishop TD Jakes got the approval to purchase a total of 132 acres at Fort McPherson in southwest Atlanta. The 37.5 acres Perry acquired sits adjacent to Tyler Perry Studios -- adding to the more than 330 acres he purchased in 2015.

T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures is buying about 94 acres.

Perry previously said the expansion would include an entertainment district, complete with a theatre district, retail shops and restaurants.

Jakes' group said they were committed to developing real estate and programs in response to the need for affordable and workforce housing, according to the news release.

"I’m looking forward to collaborating with my friend T.D. Jakes on his separate but adjacent project and I also want to thank Governor Kemp and Mayor Bottoms for their continued efforts to make Atlanta a better place," Perry said in a statement released in June.