Tyson donates nearly 11 tons of food at distribution site

PERRY, Ga. — It’s the season of giving at Tyson.

On Saturday, the food distribution company donated nearly 11 tons of food in Perry to promote the opening of a new hiring center in Perry.

They hope to hire more people for their Vienna plant, but you did not have to fill out a job application to take part in the giveaway.

Tyson HR Manager Lisa Smith says the company knows unemployment has been a problem, so they're also offering people a chance to work for them.

"Come work for Tyson, it's the best company around. Great benefits and we are number 1,” Smith said.

They handed out Jimmy Dean and Ball Park Products.