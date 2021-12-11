Tyson Foods to 'partner with the community,' giving away 11 tons of food at Perry hiring site

The food distribution company will be giving away food and jobs on Ball Street in Perry from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday

VIENNA, Ga. — Tyson Foods is having a food giveaway, donating 11 tons of food.

Lisa Smith, a Tyson spokeswoman, says people can swing by their Perry hiring site on Saturday to get what they have to offer..

"There will be chicken products, we have Ball Park Franks, sausages, tortillas, a whole lot of combinations products Tyson produces," she explained.

Smith says the company knows unemployment has been a problem, so they're also offering people a chance to work for them.

"We are seeking candidates and that would be a good time to come to the hiring event to represent Tyson and hire more team members," Smith said.

David Mixon, a longtime Vienna resident, appreciates Tyson putting meals on the table.

"With inflation causing prices of groceries to go up, them giving out 5,500 meals along with offering jobs is great for everybody," he said.

It's also great for the city's economy.

"Since them coming to Vienna, they’ve been a big part of economic development and job creation here in the city of Vienna and Dooly County," Mixon said.

Smith says Tyson’s goal is to partner with the community.