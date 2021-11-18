Yay in Your Day | U Create Macon founder inspires community with her positivity

Charise Stephens, the founder of U Create Macon, is trying to make her community a better place every day.

MACON, Ga. — All month long we've highlighted people across Central Georgia who put the 'YAY' in other people's day. As we wrap up our series, we're taking you to Bibb County where one woman is making a difference at work and in the community.

Charise Stephens is inspiring people with her bright smile and can-do attitude. She says her upbringing plays a big role in who she is today.

"I've had a harder life than I should have, in a lot of ways, and I think it's given me an empathetic heart," said Stephens.

She says growing up with less makes you appreciate more.

"I was raised by my grandmother in east Macon before moving to Pleasant Hill," she said.

Watching her grandma provide planted a seed for giving in her heart.

"We didn't have a lot, she shared. So I've always had that engrained in me, so I have not had a lot, but I've always had a desire to share," said Stephens.

That desire motivated Stephens to start U Create Macon in 2019 after seeing a number of teens killed in Bibb County in 2018. The resource center for kids in Pleasant Hill quickly grew in the community.

"We've been providing award-winning programs for kids ever since, and then our signature program is our biking. It has changed our kids' lives, we have been to Ithaca, New York, and saw Harriet Tubman's home," she said.

Students like Robbiun Jackson have felt the positive impact from Stephens firsthand.

"She does every single thing, from purchasing us new bikes, inner tubes, tires, paying for races, and she pays for it out of her pocket to make sure we have a future," said Jackson.

When Stephens isn't working with students, she's busy being a mom, Macon-Bibb County's Small Business Affairs Director, and she serves on the Pedestrian Safety Review Board.

"The number of things she is able to handle, those attest to the energy level, that concern, that commitment, and so I've been very, very impressed with all of the projects, all of the work," said Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

While Stephens appreciates the praise, she says it comes naturally to her.

"When you see me in the community, you can always guess I'm doing things that feed my soul," she said.