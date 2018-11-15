We have a few food delivery services in Macon, and now Uber Eats is set to start up.

Stephanie Brooks is already an Uber driver.

"I'm going try both. I'm really going try both and see what it's like and see where it takes me and see if I can get my clientele up a bit more, and hopefully, all of the other Uber drivers will be able to do the same," she projected.

Brooks is excited about Uber Eats coming to Macon, "Because it was major in Atlanta and everybody was doing it in Atlanta and we were wondering, 'Is it coming to Macon?'" she said.

It's set to be up and running by Friday. Stephanie, who already puts in 20-25 hours a week on the road, can already see more money rolling in.

"This is my very first brand new car, "she said. "So what I do for Uber and if I do good for Uber Eats, it will pay for my car."

Jessie Gilleland runs Fatty's Pizza

"We're excited -- it's definitely something that's going to make our name grow. Hopefully, it will bring a lot more business. It's a good thing and it helps Fatty's name get out there," Jessie said.

Fatty's has a contract with Waitr and Grubhub, but Gilleland figures there's room for everybody.

"There are always people that are going to be loyal to that specific company and people that will try it out at first, so I think all three will definitely succeed in Macon for sure, she said.

One block away at Parish restaurant, Laurie Smithberger is bagging up a delivery to go order.

"We're really excited we're going to have the Uber Eats and then Grubhub and Waitr," Laurie said. It gets people to try our food that can't travel to the downtown area."

No traveling needed -- just a few flicks of the finger and dinner is on the way.

Uber charges a flat $4.99 fee to deliver.

We checked with a couple of other food delivery services in town.

Waitr charges $5 to deliver.

Grubhub has numerous free delivery restaurants and others will charge a fee.

KNG charges $4.99 unless the driver has to go over six miles and then you will pay a little more.

