Apparent explosive device destroyed by UGA bomb unit in Barrow County woods, deputies say

WINDER, Ga. — A bomb unit from the University of Georgia was called to disarm an explosive after police said a person was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Barrow County deputies said it was destroyed in a Winder woodline on Wednesday.

Winder Police dispatched units to City Pond Park about a person facing suicide. When officers arrived, they reported a person hiding in the woods, with an apparent explosive device, according to deputies.

Deputies said that officers began negotiating with the person and got him to surrender peacefully. They were treated by an ambulance at the scene.

The University of Georgia Police Bomb Unit arrived shortly after to check out the explosive device in the woods. After deciding the device was too much of a threat, they destroyed it inside the woods.

Deputies said the method the bomb unit used created a loud explosion, but no one was hurt in the incident, and the public was never in jeopardy during the negotiations.