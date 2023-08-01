'Something that's historic': UGA Bulldog super fans cheer on from Central Georgia

Many are traveling there to see the game, but some Central Georgians back at home will still be cheering them on.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Who let the ‘Dawgs’ out to Los Angeles?

That's right, the UGA Bulldogs will be having their showdown against TCU Horned Frogs Monday night at SoFi stadium.

Some are traveling there to see the game, but – of course – many Central Georgians back at home will be cheering them on.

Sam Cohen says he’s just a regular fan of the Bulldogs, but not only does he have one ‘Dawg’ room, he has two. He says he's excited for the game Monday night.

"We're going through something that's historic and we're trying to enjoy every minute of it,” he says.

Cohen has been a lifelong UGA fan, for 69 years to be exact. He says he was practically born one.

"My grandmother lived right outside of Athens and that's where we would go on vacation. It gets in your blood and stays there,” he said.

Cohen says he and his wife Alice have gone to nearly every single UGA game in the past 25 years.

"I think in about a 25 year span, we missed five games. That's home games, away games. We've been to all the SEC stadiums except now for Texas A&M,” Cohen explains. “We would be in the parking lot at 8 o’clock in the morning. It didn’t matter if it was a day game, a night game. We were there [tailgating] at 8 a.m.”

In that time, Cohen has collected around 1,000 pieces of memorabilia, figurines, and signatures. He says it’s just because he loves the dawgs that much.

Some people hunt, some people fish, some people play golf. I just collect stuff,” he says. “A lot of it means a lot to me because it was given to me, a lot of it means a lot to me because it's signed by guys who were heroes of mine.”

Cohen says he and his wife don't travel to games anymore, but they still throw watch parties. Monday night is no exception.

“A lot of eating, a lot of food. A lot of pregame talk, and a lot of 'shh' while the game is going on because I wanna hear the game. It's just a way of life for us,” Cohen explains.

Friends and fellow collectors, like Michael Knapp, are invited.

"Having a chance to be back-to-back champions is a very big deal. It doesn't happen very often,” Knapp says.

Knapp has been a Georgia fan for 57 years. In that time, he’s built up 300 pieces in his bulldog collection.

“I have no idea how much it all is. I’m actually kind of scared– or for my wife to know,” he laughs.

Knapp says he hopes the collection grows with another national championship win.

"My prediction is that Georgia: 45, TCU: 31. I think we're gonna handle our business,” he explains. “I just think our defense and offense– the way that they’ve been clicking, I think they’re going to do very well. I don’t think that their [TCU] defense can handle our offense. I’m pretty confident in them.”

"We know that it's not gonna last forever,” says Cohen. “We hope it lasts through tomorrow night. Go Dawgs!”

Cohen used to own Home Team Sports inside the Macon Mall. You guessed it, it was a store dedicated to selling UGA gear.