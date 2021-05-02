UGA commencement's COVID requirements loosened for spring event

The university says the decision came on the heels of recent state and federal guidelines.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is expected to loosen previous requirements for its upcoming Spring Commencement following new guidance from state and federal health agencies.

The university announced on Saturday that it will be making a handful of changes that come after new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and a recently-signed executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp.

In a statement, the university said that graduates will be provided a ticket to now sit on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium if they wish. There also won't be a limit to the number of guests in the stands.

Even so, all levels of the stadium will be open "to promote social distancing, as strongly encouraged by the Governor's Executive Order." The university also urges attendees to wear masks.

The undergraduate and graduate commencements will remain spread over the dates of May 13, 14, and 15.

Full commencement schedule details

Undergraduate Commencement

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication

Terry College of Business

Friday, May 14

College of Environment and Design

College of Pharmacy

Franklin College of Arts and Sciences

School of Social Work

Saturday, May 15

College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

College of Engineering

College of Family and Consumer Sciences

College of Public Health

Mary Frances Early College of Education

Odum School of Ecology

School of Public and International Affairs

Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources

Graduate Commencement

Friday, May 14