UGA pitcher, Houston County graduate named second team Freshman All-American

Jaden Woods is the 31st Bulldog in school history to be named a Freshman All-American.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — University of Georgia pitcher and Houston County graduate Jaden Woods has been named a second team Freshman All-American.

Woods was given the title by Perfect Game/Rawlings.



The 6-foot-2, 193-pound left-hander made 17 appearances, including four starts for the Bulldogs.

He posted a 4-1 record with one save and a 4.58 Earned Run Average. In 53 innings pitched, he registered 53 strikeouts and 24 walks.

All five of his decisions came in Southeastern Conference action, and the league coaches named him to the All-Freshman Team.

Woods becomes the 31st Bulldog in school history to be named a Freshman All-American, and the latest since pitchers Jonathan Cannon and Will Childers a year ago.