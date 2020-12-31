Unadilla DDA chairman, former Mayor charged with stealing $30,000 from authority

Bobby West was appointed as chairman in January 2016. Prior to his appointment, West served as the Mayor of Unadilla from January 2012 to December 2015.

UNADILLA, Ga. — The GBI arrested Unadilla Downtown Development Authority Chairman Bobby West on Wednesday for theft.

According to a press release, on February 5, the GBI was requested by Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy to investigate funds being stolen from the Unadilla Downtown Development Authority.

A full financial audit was conducted to determine the amount of funds missing.

On November 18, the completed audit was shown to the GBI.

The GBI says the audit showed West took $30,000 between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 15, 2020, according to the release.

