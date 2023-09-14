'I'll blow your head off' | Court documents reveal what happened before UNC lockdown

UNC police said Mickel Harris went to Alpine Bagel to confront the supervisor about his girlfriend being fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Court documents reveal new details about what happened inside the UNC student union before the campus went on lockdown Wednesday.

UNC police said Mickel Harris went to the Alpine Bagel shop to confront the supervisor about his girlfriend who had been fired.

According to court documents, the supervisor told police that Harris pointed a gun at him and said, "I'll blow your head off."

The supervisor told police he had notified the employee over the phone that she was fired, and she stated Harris was on his way to the student union. The supervisor said he did not know Harris before the incident.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Police said Harris then drove to his grandmother's apartment. Police searched the apartment and Harris' car and found a gun, ammo, and gun receipts.

The incident prompted a campus-wide lockdown - less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a campus lab, prompting another lockdown.

Harris is charged with bringing a gun on educational property, assault by pointing a gun, and communicating threats. During his first court appearance on Thursday, his bond was increased to $50,000. He will be ordered to wear an ankle monitor if he makes bond. Prosecutors asked for the increased bond because of Harris' history. He was arrested for larceny and communicating threats in 2017.

More recently, Harris was wanted for a road rage incident on September 5. Prosecutors said he waved a bat and pulled out a gun on a man. He faces charges that include misdemeanor assault, communicating threats, and going armed to the terror in that case.

If convicted in the UNC case, Harris could serve up to two years in prison just for bringing a gun onto campus. He could have added jail time for the misdemeanor charges as well.