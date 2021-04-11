Three denominations, one steeple: Union Church unites religious community

Fires destroyed two of the main churches in town in the 1850s, leading the three denominations to make use of a single space.

IRWINTON, Ga. — There are a lot of churches in Central Georgia and on Sundays, we tend to go our separate ways depending on our faith. This is Sacred Spaces; a series that takes a look at the deep history of some sanctuaries across Central Georgia.

This week, we're focusing on one sanctuary in Irwinton where different denominations came together long ago.



Beverly Clark isn't from Irwinton, but she taught school in town for 28 years and fell in love with the history of Union Church.



“Three denominations came together. It was the Presbyterians, the Baptists, and the Methodists,” said Clark.

Back in 1854, fires destroyed two of the main churches in town. Folks thought they could all make use of a single space with a steeple.

“We were all family and we didn't know any different,” said 86-year-old Pat Hatcher. “People would say the Baptists would sit on one side and the Methodists would sit on the other, but I don't remember that... we all mixed.”

They had tolerance for one another, but the three sects did rely on a schedule. One would take one Sunday, and another faction would take another spot on the calendar.



“Thank goodness! Sherman could have burned it, but he left it,” said Clark.

The Civil War general didn't have as much sympathy for the county courthouse as he burned it down on his March to the Sea, but the church was useful to him.

“He used it to store things he acquired throughout our county,” said Clark.

Sherman's long gone and the walls inside are showing their age, but every year, volunteers stage a Christmas service that's open to everyone.

"It's a very special place to lots of people,” said Hatcher.

They're a close-knit community with a symbol of strength, endurance and compassion sitting in the middle of town.

“I just think it's great that we are able to go into this church where people walked 150 years ago, where they prayed and worshipped and we can still do it and they did it as a loving people and we are still a close-knit community,” said Clark.

If you'd like to check out Union Church, the Christmas program happens on the last Sunday in November. There is also a Friends for Union Church group that oversees the upkeep of the building and the property.