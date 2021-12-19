Unionville church holds drive-thru Christmas food giveaway

MACON, Ga. — A Macon church in the Unionville neighborhood got into the holiday spirit Saturday by giving.
The Unionville Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Christmas drive-thru to help families in need of a Christmas meal.
People could pick up boxes of food, and kids from age 2 all the way through 12th grade received toys ahead of the holiday.
“We've had a steady flow on both sides of the church. The campus is really being well used today. We have the public, who's receiving it well, and we have our members, who are coming through at the same time. We have a super turnout,” said church member, Eric Woodford.
RELATED STORIES