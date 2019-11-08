MACON, Ga. — They say 'what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,' or in this case -- Idle Hour Country Club.

Saturday night the club house turned pink for the 10th Annual United in PINK Vegas Fundraiser.

It's an event hosted by United in Pink, a local non-profit that provides programs and resources to breast cancer patients and their families in Central Georgia.

The event featured food, dancing, and game tables along with a raffle and silent auction, and of course, a whole lot of pink.

Laura Paxton is the executive director for United in Pink, and she says while this event is always a lot of fun, a cancer patient's day-to-day life usually isn't.

"Day to day, it's not always fun. We're dealing with breast cancer diagnosis, we're dealing with hard days and sad days, we're dealing with living and dying, and that's the reality," Paxton said. "Tonight we let go of that and we celebrate, because we need the money to do our programs and do what we do for our families."

Paxton says they were aiming to raise $50,000 for the organization.

