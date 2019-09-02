MACON, Ga. — Friday, United in Pink, a non-profit organization dedicated to Central Georgia breast cancers survivors, threw its 15th annual Bunko for Breast Cancer event.

The fundraiser, held at the Edgar H. Wilson Convention Center, had bunko play, a cash bar, raffles and a silent auction for over 20 personalized gift baskets.

In addition to that, the event was hosted by 13WMAZ's own meteorologist, Ben Jones.

"It's a great organization to be a part of and support," says Zandra Wilkerson, a breast cancer survivor. "Hard times. Good times. We just have fun together. It's like family."

Wilkerson shared her experience with cancer at the event.

All funds raised at Bunko for Breast Cancer go toward helping Central Georgia families affected by breast cancer.