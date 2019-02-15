When a loved one ends up in the hospital, that means the hospital bills usually start to add up as well. One Macon non-profit hopes to lessen the financial burden for breast cancer patients.

United in Pink says 20 to 30 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer will lose their job.

That's why they're trying to close the gap using their new Pink Bridge Program, so patients can focus on recovery.

"I have stage four, triple negative breast cancer," Patti Smith said.

Smith is one of the many women who use United in Pink's services. The organization is a resource center for cancer survivors, families and people currently battling the disease.

"They were so inviting, so welcoming, they prayed with me the same day, they gave me the pink packet," Smith said.

Executive Director Laura Paxton says the non-profit provides help through camps for kids, support groups and a mobile resource center.

"In addition, we do meal deliveries, gas cards, grocery cards, those obviously are based off the relationship with the survivor," Paxton said.

Smith says she is thankful, because cancer can attack your wallet as well.

"It does get very expensive, I just returned from [MD Anderson Cancer Center], that trip was very expensive," Smith said. "I know that if this had been some ladies in our groups, they may not have had that opportunity."

Paxton says breast cancer patients sometimes have to choose between paying rent or paying their insurance.

"And so our resources will help with not only with some personal, maybe it will be rent opportunities, and resources for these families, and also some medical resources as well," Paxton said.

The Thompson C. Burke Foundation and W.T. Anderson Trust gave the non-profit a grant, making the Pink Bridge Program possible. According to a press release from the non-profit UW ITEM 7, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee generosity also made the program possible.

"There is an application process, and we have a committee that reviews those every four weeks, so we would love for those survivors in need to apply for funding," Paxton said.

While Smith continues her battle with cancer, she is thankful people can utilize this new resource.

"So the fact they are going to be able to help people is a blessing," Smith said.

If you'd you like to sign up for the new program, Paxton says you can stop by their office off Bass Road, and they can talk to you about the details.