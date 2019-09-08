MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, United in Pink will be celebrating a milestone 10th annual Vegas Night.

You can play games like blackjack, roulette, craps and poker. It uses fake money, of course, but you can win real prizes like a watch or diamond necklace.

United in Pink is a local nonprofit that benefits those with breast cancer, so along with having fun, you’ll be helping people battling the disease.

Executive director Laura Paxton says the event is a great way to donate to the organization.

"Being told you have cancer; you're not prepared and it's not easy, so having an organization like United in Pink that is here for every member of the family and can help them is what matters," she said.

It's $50 per ticket, and you can buy them the night of the event at Idle Hour Country Club on Idle Hour Drive in Macon. The event gets rolling at 7 p.m.

MORE FROM UNITED IN PINK

Children of breast cancer survivors participate in 'Kids in Pink' summer camp

United in Pink offering new financial program for breast cancer patients, families

United in Pink unveils its new 'Rolling Resource Room'