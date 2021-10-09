United in the Pink holds Pink Out 5k in honor of breast cancer victims and survivors

More than 300 people singed up to run in person and another 100 participated in the virtual 5K

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, breast cancer survivors, their families and the Macon community came together for the 8th annual Pink Out 5k.

There was both a virtual and in- person option for todays festivities.

The race was held at the Peake Cross Country Trail on the campus of First Presbyterian Day School.

More than 300 people singed up to run in person and another 100 participated in the virtual 5K according to Laura Paxton with United in the Pink.

Saturday's event raised money to support United in the Pink and their efforts to help breast cancer victims, cancer survivors and their families.

The organizations main goal is to improve the quality of life for families in Central Georgia affected by breast cancer.