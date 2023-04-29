'United in Uniforms' ceremony held in Houston County

Dozens attended the ceremony over at Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday, some in Houston county paused to celebrate, honor, and support our first responders and veterans.

Dozens attended the ceremony "United in Uniforms" over at Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

There, people applauded first responders, military members, and veterans. They also took time to remember those lost while serving.

Steve Rodgers, CEO of Servants Task Force, says his group helped to organize the event.

He says veterans and law enforcement are often recognized a few days out of the year, like memorial day or police appreciation day.