United Way of Central Georgia in need of volunteers to participate in healthy living study

All participants will receive a reloadable gift card worth up to $125.

MACON, Ga. — United Way of Central Georgia is looking for volunteers to participate in a study.

The organization partnered with Emory University and Healthy Homes/Healthy Families to launch a two-year study to help support healthy living.

They're asking participants to complete nine 30 minute phone calls over a nine month period.

Some will have the opportunity to work with a health coach to help make their home more supportive of healthy eating.

Executive Vice President of Community Impact Tammie Collins believes this is an opportunity folks don't want to miss.

"What greater benefit then having some life changing habits or things like that, that will pay off in the long run," Collins said.

People can call 211 or text 898211 today to find out if they are eligible to participate.

All participants will receive a reloadable gift card worth up to $125.