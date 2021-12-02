United Way takes on managing Macon's Brookdale Warming Center

The center first opened in January after two men froze to death on Christmas in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The United Way of Central Georgia has taken on managing Macon-Bibb County’s Brookdale Warming Center.

In a release Thursday, the organization said they’re doing so at the request of the county after the commission voted this week to use $4 million in American Rescue Plan money to fund the center.

The Brookdale Warming Center first opened in Jan. 2021 after reports of two homeless men freezing to death on Christmas in Macon.

Since then, more than 600 people have used the warming center, which helps people experiencing homelessness with meals, showers and a place to sleep.

The release also says the center has made 45 housing placements, placed 100 people in jobs and helped over 400 people get documents, benefits and medical care.

“The Commission and I want to thank United Way of Central Georgia for being part of Team Macon-Bibb and stepping forward to take over management and coordination of the Brookdale Warming Center,” said Mayor Lester Miller. “Their successful history of coordinating and targeting services, as well as fundraising and leveraging private dollars, will help expand what is offered there and increase the number of people we’ll be able to help.”