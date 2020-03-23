MACON, Ga. — As COVID-19 continues to spread, United Way of Central Georgia is thinking about the lasting economic effects the pandemic will have on the region.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, they announced the creation of the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund alongside the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

United Way says their organizations are working with community leaders and other nonprofits to find short-term resource and service gaps.

President and CEO George McCanless said the fund is starting off with $675,000.

More than $500K of that money is sourced from the Peyton Anderson Foundation.

But they’re also asking for your help to keep the ball rolling by donating. They say your contribution will go to community-based organizations affected most by the pandemic.

They also launched a 2-1-1 information hotline that is intended to be used by people who have questions about the virus. They ask they you do not call if you are experiencing symptoms.

You can either call 211 to speak with a specialist or 478-254-6726.

If you’re interested in donating, you can click here for more information.

RELATED HEADLINES

Two Bibb County school employees test positive for coronavirus

READ: Macon-Bibb mayor declares state of emergency