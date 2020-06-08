This year, the focus will be the same, but the strategy has moved to a virtual platform.

MACON, Ga. — If you are looking for a way you can help students this year, you can become a virtual reader.

The United Way of Central Georgia is looking for virtual Read United volunteers.

The organization's goal is improving youth literacy in Central Georgia. This year, the focus will be the same, but the strategy has moved to a virtual platform.

Read United organizers would like to get at least 300 volunteers.