United Way of Georgia hosts 15th annual car giveaway

MACON, Ga. — Friday afternoon you can win a car!

The United Way and Jeff Smith Auto will host their 15th annual car raffle on Friday afternoon.

If you haven't entered yet, you still have a chance to buy your raffle ticket.

They are $35 and can be purchased online at uwinacar.com

or by calling the number 478-225-6192 from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

A team member from United Way Georgia will answer that call from the Jeff Smith Ford dealership in Byron.

The drawing will take place right here on 13WMAZ at 5:55 p.m.

The winner can choose one of four cars: a 2022 Ford Escape, a 2022 Jeep Cherokee, a 2022 Ford Edge, or a 2022 Kia K5.