MACON, Ga. — Every Thursday morning in November, we're spotlighting everyday people in the community who wake up with a smile and a purpose to make a difference, in our series called "Sunrisers."

Becoming a new mom can be scary, and some mothers tirelessly search for answers to their seemingly endless questions.

However, one Central Georgia organization is working to make sure the resources they provide are well known across the community.

Lauralen Avery is the First Steps Community Coordinator at the United Way of Central Georgia. It’s a universal program that supports an expecting parent or a guardian with a child 5-years-old or younger.

“The job that I do really puts into action the fact that third-grade reading proficiency does not start in second grade. We really try to reach families prenatally,” Avery said.

She says it’s important to reach parents early for several reasons.

“So many moms have situations in their lives that they don’t know how to resolve,” Avery said.

But before that parent reaches a level of desperation, First Steps makes sure he or she knows the resources available.

“It's very disheartening that someone would be in need of information, or support, or help, and not have it,” Avery said.

First Steps' employees show up at a hospital anywhere from 12 to 24 hours after a mom gives birth. The organization continues to support the mother as the child enters school age. They hold community baby showers, offer basic supplies, and even give parents leads on affordable childcare.

“I've met women who were living in their cars but were able to take the resources that we shared and utilize them,” Avery said.

The organization works with nearly 1,000 families a year in Central Georgia. They have parent educators who visit the families monthly.

“If we start now with our young children, we can break that cycle of poverty and that low graduation level,” parent educator Marla Howard said.

Avery and the parent educators also emphasized how important it is for parents to interact with their children. They say parents should read a book to their child daily to help improve their literacy skills.

