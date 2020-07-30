You can send messages of gratitude to essentials on the front lines of COVID-19 in Central Georgia hospitals

MACON, Ga. — Essential workers continue to battle COVID-19 and care for patients in hospitals across the country.

To help encourage medical professionals on the front lines of the pandemic locally, United Way of Central Georgia is inviting people to add to their Tree of Thanks.

The organization is currently asking the community to submit personalized messages to thank hospital staff for their hard work.

"When they are in these moments of feeling a little down or a little depressed maybe it will cheer them up to know that all of us out there are pulling for them," says United Way president George McCanless. "We consider them our everyday heroes."

After all of the thank you notes are collected, they will be printed out and attached to trees.

Those trees will be delivered to hospitals across Central Georgia as a token of gratitude for what workers do every day.

"We're in this war against COVID-19 right now and these are the troops that are on the front line," says McCanless. "We're hoping they'll just be a morale booster when they need it."

United Way will be accepting note submissions until August 17.