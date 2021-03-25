The organization says literacy and reading play huge roles in a child being able to achieve their highest potential in education.

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, the United Way hopes to help children get a jump-start on reading with their first virtual Baby Book Club event.

The Baby Book Club will focus on the importance of reading to your children from the very beginning of their lives.

"Make sure you talk to your babies, sing to your baby -- it's super important. It's important because it develops that child's language abilities and that follows them throughout life," Event organizer Lauralen Avery said.