'Unity in the Community': Event held for gun violence prevention in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bouncy houses, music, food, and fun could be found at Buck Melton Community Center Saturday.

A Macon group says all of this was to show you can have fun without guns.

It's part of their gun violence prevention initiative.

Unity-N-Community wants to connect kids, young adults, and parents in the south Macon area to the resources they say are needed.

At the event, there were table stations where people could learn how to get their criminal records expunged.

They also had seminars on how to deal with your emotions and how to resolve conflicts.

Kids entered raffles to win prizes, even a bike.

"It's a great opportunity and for the participants individually. It's a great opportunity because when you're giving and sharing; it allows you to feel good about what you're doing and what you know and how you can bring it all together to make it beneficial to everybody and the entire community," ___