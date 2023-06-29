Location change: Unity service attended by John Ossoff now held at Mulberry Methodist Church

The service is on July 2 at 2 p.m., and comes after recent anti-Semitic demonstrations at Temple Beth Israel in Macon and in Warner Robins.

MACON, Ga. — A Unity Service that was planned in response to several anti-Semitic demonstrations at Temple Beth Israel in Macon and in Warner Robins has changed locations.

It will now be held on July 2nd at 2 p.m. at Mulberry Methodist Church, located at 719 Mulberry Street.

Senator John Ossoff is heading to Macon on Sunday to attend the “Service of Love and Unity”.

In a post to Facebook, Rabbi of Temple Beth Israel, Elizabeth Bahar, announced that the location change is because of the large crowd attending, and that they "are expect[ing] more people than our little home can handle."

On Monday, 13WMAZ's Frank Malloy talked with a member of Temple Beth Israel Mike Kaplan and Rev. Sarah Montgomery who is a senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church.

During the interview, they talked about how people came together to support the Jewish community on Saturday.

After an Anti-Semitic group demonstrated at the temple on Friday, a group of Macon business owners, religious groups, and individuals showed up outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon on Saturday to show their support for the synagogue.

People held signs that read things like "We are all in this together," and "Stop the hate."

Jim Crisp, founder of Theatre Macon, spoke at the gathering and said that the temple was sacred ground, and he knew they had to protect it.