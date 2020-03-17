ATLANTA — On Monday evening, the University System of Georgia moved all 26 institutions it oversees to online instruction.

That includes public state schools like Fort Valley State University, the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Middle Georgia State University, and Georgia Southern.

According to a news release, students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution.

Residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere.

Students will receive instructions at a later time about when they can return to campus to get their belongings from residence halls.

USG will be providing guidance to campuses on refunds for housing, dining, and other services. Students should wait for their campus to contact them.

Institutions will remain open, with minimal staff physically on-site, to ensure continuity of certain services.

RELATED HEADLINES

Gov. Kemp orders all public schools in Georgia to close until March 31

Mercer University suspends all classes until March 23, then virtual classes begin

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.