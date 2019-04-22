MACON, Ga. — Junior Biology major Kaitlyn Kelly wasn't happy to hear that her tuition is increasing next year. "Most students here will eventually have to take out loans, so I feel like paying out of pocket is a pain, but education is important,” Kelly said. However, she stands behind her decision to attend Middle Georgia State. “It's one of the most affordable universities in the University System of Georgia regardless of the tuition increase that's coming up, so that's one of the reasons I chose it,” Kelly said.

Georgia's Board of Regents, which oversees the 26 public universities, voted to increase tuition by 2.5% for full-time students paying in-state tuition.



Vice President of Enrollment Jennifer Stenander says she doesn't think that will keep students away from Middle Georgia State. “They'll pay $42 more per semester in tuition, which is $2.80 per credit hour,” she said.

The school's in state full-time tuition currently costs about $1,600 a year. That will rise to about $1,700 next year. “We would love no increase, we would love tuition to stay the same, but it's just not reality, but we're very thankful that it's a small increase and that we're still the most affordable state university,” Stenander said.



About a quarter of the school's students use the HOPE scholarship, which pays their tuition. Sophomore Phillip Wheeler is one of them, but he feels for the majority of students who aren't.



“It all matters with money, so, yes, the tuition raise will make a big effect on the overall of student life,” Wheeler said.



The board says the money will bring in more academic programs, which senior Lainey Compton is on-board with. “If an increase in tuition means we can hire more faculty and open more classes, I'd be willing to do that,” Compton said.

The University System's online classes will drop 33%. Stendander says students enrolled full-time online could save about $300 on tuition.

The University System of Georgia schools' increase also raises tuition at Fort Valley State University and Georgia College and State University.