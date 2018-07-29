Mostly cloudy to start our Saturday. Looking ahead to a breezy and rainy afternoon. Showers and storms will be likely as we head past lunch time. Highs will rise into the upper 80s. Can't rule out a strong storm or two as we head towards dinner time, but looks like we will dry out for the later evening. The story stays the same for Sunday. Rain chances start to decrease for the start of the work week. Still, looking ahead to about an inch to 1.5 inches of rain over the next 7 days.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance, mainly before 10PM. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Mostly cloud. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

