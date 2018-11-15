Four years ago on November 6, 2014, Diane Fields vanished from her east Dublin home on Celia Drive.

Her brother, Eddie Fields, describes his sister as introverted and meticulous -- someone who kept to herself. Eddie says her disappearance has never made sense.

It's a case that continues to haunt East Dublin Police Chief, William Leucke, too, as the years pass by with no answers.

Investigators searched her home after her boyfriend told police someone had been broken into.

"The backdoor appeared to be broke, like someone had broke in, but from what I observed, it was broken out," says Leucke. "To our opinion, it would seem this was a staged burglary. Nothing added up. Nothing made sense."

"I was shocked. I really didn't know what was going on. She'd never been missing," says Eddie.

"It was too neat of a crime scene. I've worked thousands of burglaries and this one was too neat," says Leucke.

Leucke says he knew from the start that something about this case was fishy. There was no blood, no weapon, hardly any evidence of a struggle.

"She was meticulous with regards to her house being clean. It seemed like it was in disarray, but just one part of it. Everything else was clean and orderly," says Eddie.

Now, four years later, Eddie says he feels in his heart that his sister is no longer on this Earth.

"Every now and then, I get reports of someone being found dead some place, or in different locations, and I get a call but at the end of the day, it's not my sister," says Eddie.

But that won't stop him from searching for who's responsible for his sister's disappearance.

"Dublin is a very small community. It's very surprising that no one has any information or anything on her being missing by now," says Eddie.

"They're a tight-knit family and I would like to see them get some closure," says Chief Leucke.

But Chief Leucke is also searching for some closure for himself and his department.

According to Chief Leucke, Diane's boyfriend is a "great person of interest" in her disappearance, even calling him "the only person of interest."

He's been questioned multiple times in the case but never charged.

Chief Leucke calls whoever is responsible a "cold and calculated" individual.

If you know anything about Diane's disappearance, you're asked to call the East Dublin Police Department at (478) 272-6883 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-374-6988.

